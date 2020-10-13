17 juveniles flee observation house in Haryana's Hisar

Seventeen juvenile inmates escaped from an observation house in Hisar after attacking jail staff on Monday, police said.

SHO Manoj Kumar Yadav said, "Around 6 pm when the inmates were given food they attacked the jail staff and three staff were injured. There are 97 inmates in this observation house."

"After a count it was found that 17 juvenile inmates escaped. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)