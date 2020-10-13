17 juveniles flee observation house in Haryana's Hisar
Seventeen juvenile inmates escaped from an observation house in Hisar after attacking jail staff on Monday, police said.ANI | Hisar (Haryana) | Updated: 13-10-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 03:28 IST
SHO Manoj Kumar Yadav said, "Around 6 pm when the inmates were given food they attacked the jail staff and three staff were injured. There are 97 inmates in this observation house."
"After a count it was found that 17 juvenile inmates escaped. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)