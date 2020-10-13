Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seventh Corps Commander level talks between India, China went on for 11 hours

The seventh Corps Commander level meeting between India and China, to address the situation in Eastern Ladakh, lasted for more than 11 hours and ended around 11

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 08:55 IST
Seventh Corps Commander level talks between India, China went on for 11 hours
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The seventh Corps Commander level meeting between India and China, to address the situation in Eastern Ladakh, lasted for more than 11 hours and ended around 11:30 PM on Monday. Before the meeting, it was said that India will continue to demand complete disengagement and de-escalation by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the Eastern Ladakh sector.

Indian forces had taken an aggressive stand and occupied several strategic heights on the southern and northern Pangong lake area preempting Chinese attempts to take them over. India has a clear stand that the gambit of talks must include disengagement and de-escalation from the entire Eastern Ladakh region for addressing the situation.

The transgressions in Eastern Ladakh took place in April-May timeframe while Singh had taken over the Corps in October last year. The political and military leadership including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria have been involved in tackling the issue of Chinese transgressions.

The core security team led by the NSA has been actively involved in preemptive and thwarting Chinese bids to occupy strategic heights in the southern and northern Pangong lake area. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Chief: No reason to fire Wisconsin officer who killed teen

The police chief of a Milwaukee suburb that has seen protests and unrest since an officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager in February said Monday that he sees no reason why the officer should be ...

WRAPUP 1-China's imports, exports surge as global economy reopens

Chinas imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September, while exports extended their strong gains as more trading partners lifted coronavirus restrictions in a further boost to the worlds second-biggest economy.Exports in August r...

Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial after volunteer falls ill

Pharmaceutical company Johnson Johnson announced on Monday that it has paused the advance clinical trial, ENSEMBLE, of one of its vaccines after an unexplained illness was found in one of the volunteers. In a statement, the company said, F...

Tamil Nadu CM's mother passes away

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamis mother Thavasaye Ammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93.She suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead in a private hospital in Salem at 1 am.Chief Minister Pal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020