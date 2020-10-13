Maha: Bust of Shivaji installed sans permission, removed

Unidentified persons allegedly installed a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district without permission from authorities, police said. The police and local administration later removed it from the spot.

"Some unidentified persons installed the bust of the Maratha warrior king at one of the intersections of Bambawade village in Shahuwadi tehsil in the wee hours of Monday," assistant police inspector Bhalchandra Deshmukh said. Members of some local outfits opposed removal of the bust, saying it should remain there, but the police counselled them, the official said.

"Since the bust was installed without permission, it was later removed from the spot with all respect," he said. A case has been registered under relevant sections, the official said.