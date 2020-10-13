3 arrested in Delhi for attacking man

Left Menu
They said the four had hatched a plan to attack Rahul for troubling Alex's girlfriend, and even 15 days ago, they targeted Rahul but he somehow managed to escape. The incident took place on October 9 in Kilokari road in southeast Delhi, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:01 IST
Three men have been arrested for allegedly attacking a 20-year-old man for troubling their friend's girlfriend, police said on Tuesday. Rahul who is a resident of Taimoor Nagar, was stabbed and thrashed by the men and their friend. He is under treatment at a hospital and is stated to be out of danger, they said. The police said Ankush (19), Shahid (20) and Nikhil (19) have been arrested, while efforts are being made to nab Alex Thomas who stabbed Rahul and fled from the spot. They said the four had hatched a plan to attack Rahul for troubling Alex's girlfriend, and even 15 days ago, they targeted Rahul but he somehow managed to escape.

The incident took place on October 9 in Kilokari road in southeast Delhi, police said. "We received information about a quarrel around 6.30 pm at Sunlight Colony police station. At the spot, Rahul was found stabbed with a knife and his intestines were spilling out. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena.

On inquiry, the victim's brother, Mandeep, who witnessed the incident, told police that he and Rahul were at Taimoor Nagar, when the accused came there. On seeing them, Rahul tried to flee towards Ring Road to save himself but they attacked him, he said. Following raids, Ankush was arrested on Saturday and the other co-accused were arrested on Monday, he added.

