Left Menu
Development News Edition

Handover Hindu Rao and Kasturba Gandhi hospitals to Delhi govt: AAP to BJP-ruled NDMC

"The BJP should immediately call a session of the MCD and pass the matter in the House and in the standing committee, by which these hospitals can be handed over to the Delhi government under the AAP," Pathak said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:27 IST
Handover Hindu Rao and Kasturba Gandhi hospitals to Delhi govt: AAP to BJP-ruled NDMC

The BJP-ruled north municipal corporation must call a session to handover the Hindu Rao and the Kasturba Gandhi hospitals to the Delhi government as the civic body is “unable” to run the health facilities, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday. No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the remarks made by the AAP, which is in power in Delhi.

The AAP's in-charge for municipal corporations, Durgesh Pathak, said party councillors will submit a proposal to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) House demanding handing over of these two hospitals to the Delhi government. He also demanded a discussion on the issue. "The BJP should immediately call a session of the MCD and pass the matter in the House and in the standing committee, by which these hospitals can be handed over to the Delhi government under the AAP," Pathak said. "We demand that without any further delay the BJP should hand over these hospitals and all the other agencies under the MCD, which it is unable to run. The AAP will run these hospitals within budget and develop these hospitals like the way we have developed the health infrastructure in Delhi,” he said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, while speaking to reporters, claimed that under pressure from the BJP, the Delhi Police – which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs -- is harassing eyewitnesses in the Rahul Rajput murder case. Rajput was beaten to death in northwest Delhi.

The case is not whether Rahul Rajput was a Hindu or a Rajput but the fact is that the BJP has realised that this murder took place in front of the Delhi Police, the AAP leader claimed. The Delhi Police, which comes under the BJP-led central government, is completely silent when this murder took place, Bhardwaj said.

"Now under the pressure from the BJP, the Delhi police is harassing the eyewitnesses of this case. The BJP and the Delhi Police are standing with criminals and supporting them," he said. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya refuted the allegations.

"We refute the allegations. With regard to the incident, it is stated that a case of murder under section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and five accused (two adults and three minors) in the case were immediately apprehended and further investigation is going on,” the officer said. “It is clarified that it was a dispute between two families on a personal issue and there are no communal overtones in the matter. The area is peaceful and police are keeping a close vigil in the area,” Arya said. People are requested to refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation, the DCP said..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Watson-Rayudu power CSK to 167 for 6

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared a 81-run stand but Sunrisers Hyderabad did well to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 167 for 6 in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Watsons 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and thre...

EU wins OK for tariffs on $4 bln in U.S. imports over Boeing subsidies

The European Union won permission on Tuesday to impose tariffs on 4 billion of U.S. goods in retaliation against subsidies for planemaker Boeing and deepening a record trade spat that has already seen Washington place duties on EU imports. ...

Haryana MLAs allowed to use assembly flag on vehicle for identification

Haryana MLAs can now use a flag with the Vidhan Sabha logo on their vehicle so that they can be identified while travelling by road, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said at the state assembly here on Tuesday. The flag was unveiled by Chief Ministe...

Bengaluru violence; preliminary chargesheet names former Congress Mayor Sampath Raj as an accused

The Central Crime Branch probing the August 11 violence here over an alleged inflammatory social media post, has filed a preliminary chargesheet in a local court, naming former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj as an accused. Besides Raj, Congre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020