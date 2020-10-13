Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three dead, seven injured in explosion in Aligarh's Delhi Gate area

Three people died and seven more sustained injuries in an explosion apparently caused by a gas cylinder at a building in the city's Delhi Gate area on Tuesday, police said here. While two people died on the spot, one person succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, they added. The injured are admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital and Malkhan Singh District Hospital, the police said.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:45 IST
Three dead, seven injured in explosion in Aligarh's Delhi Gate area

Three people died and seven more sustained injuries in an explosion apparently caused by a gas cylinder at a building in the city's Delhi Gate area on Tuesday, police said here. While two people died on the spot, one person succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, they added.

The injured are admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital and Malkhan Singh District Hospital, the police said. As per preliminary investigations, it appears that a gas cylinder exploded in the building, they said.

Superintendent of Police, City, Abhishek Kumar said police were probing if any manufacturing activity was being carried out on the premises. Senior police officials said the affected building has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said a time-bound inquiry would be conducted into the entire incident. Rescue operations are underway to look for any other victim who may still be buried under the debris of the building, which was badly damaged in the explosion, the police said.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Hindu Rao Hospital removed from list of designated COVID-19 hospital

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital, where resident doctors are agitating over non-payment of salaries, was on Tuesday removed from the list of designated COVID-19 hospital in Delhi. Bara Hindu Rao hospital removed f...

Over 12.8 million passengers have flown since operations resumed on May 25: Hardeep Puri

Over 12.8 million passengers have flown since domestic operations recommenced on May 25 and the country is moving fast towards pre-COVID numbers, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Tuesday. He said over 1.74 lakh passengers ...

Dutch return to 'partial lockdown' as COVID-19 cases soar

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday the Netherlands must return to a partial lockdown, including the closure of bars and restaurants, as the country battles to control the coronavirus in one of Europes major hotspots.Today we ar...

EXCLUSIVE-White House moves forward on two more arms sales to Taiwan -sources

The White House is moving forward with more sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan, telling Congress on Tuesday that it will seek to sell MQ-9 drones and a coastal defensive missile system, five sources familiar with the situat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020