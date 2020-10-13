Left Menu
Development News Edition

e-Courts rules: Allahabad HC expresses concern over delay in notification

It cautioned the state government if the needful was not done, Legal Remembrancer (Principal Secretary Law) will have to appear before the court to explain the delay. The High Court had framed the rules in pursuance of the report, “Strategic Plan for Implementation of Information and Communication Technology in Indian Judiciary”. “More than two months have passed but till date the rules of 2018 have not been notified by the state government," the Bench observed.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:45 IST
e-Courts rules: Allahabad HC expresses concern over delay in notification
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court has expressed concern over the state government's delay in notifying the Uttar Pradesh e-Courts Centralised Computer Service Rules, 2018. The Lucknow bench of the court set October 15 as the next date of hearing into the issue. Passing an order on a writ petition moved by Ajai Kumar and others, a single judge Bench of Justice Manish Kumar asked the state government to do the needful in this regard. It cautioned the state government if the needful was not done, Legal Remembrancer (Principal Secretary Law) will have to appear before the court to explain the delay.

The High Court had framed the rules in pursuance of the report, "Strategic Plan for Implementation of Information and Communication Technology in Indian Judiciary". The rules were submitted to the state government for notification. The court has found that the state government repeatedly raised objections which had been replied to by the High Court either by rectifying the objection or explaining the same.

The state government had on July 21, 2020, asked for providing documents and to clarify the position on three points which had been promptly clarified by the High Court through its letter of July 27, 2020 . "More than two months have passed but till date the rules of 2018 have not been notified by the state government," the Bench observed. High Court lawyer Gaurav Mehrotra submitted that there was urgency in the matter as all courts are functioning through video conferencing and filing of a case is also through e-filing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It had further been submitted that there are 71 additional posts of system assistants for video conferencing that are vacant. the posts were sanctioned by the state government on June 3, 2019. Similarly, 23 posts of system officer and 26 of system assistant under court project are lying vacant..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Hindu Rao Hospital removed from list of designated COVID-19 hospital

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital, where resident doctors are agitating over non-payment of salaries, was on Tuesday removed from the list of designated COVID-19 hospital in Delhi. Bara Hindu Rao hospital removed f...

Over 12.8 million passengers have flown since operations resumed on May 25: Hardeep Puri

Over 12.8 million passengers have flown since domestic operations recommenced on May 25 and the country is moving fast towards pre-COVID numbers, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Tuesday. He said over 1.74 lakh passengers ...

Dutch return to 'partial lockdown' as COVID-19 cases soar

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday the Netherlands must return to a partial lockdown, including the closure of bars and restaurants, as the country battles to control the coronavirus in one of Europes major hotspots.Today we ar...

EXCLUSIVE-White House moves forward on two more arms sales to Taiwan -sources

The White House is moving forward with more sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan, telling Congress on Tuesday that it will seek to sell MQ-9 drones and a coastal defensive missile system, five sources familiar with the situat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020