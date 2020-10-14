Left Menu
Delhi hit-and-run case: Police nab teenager for killing two minor girls, injuring two others

A 17-year-old boy was nabbed by the Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with a hit and run case in Model Town here, in which two minor girls were killed and an adult and a six-year-old boy were injured.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 17-year-old boy was nabbed by the Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with a hit and run case in Model Town here, in which two minor girls were killed and an adult and a six-year-old boy were injured. According to the police, the boy who is currently pursuing class 12 from a private school in Delhi, had hit four people on Monday evening.

The four, a man along with two minor girls and a minor boy, were crossing the GT Road opposite Gurdwara Nanak Piao when the accident took place. They were immediately rushed to government hospitals nearby. While the two girls, seven-year-old and four-year-old, succumbed to their injuries, the adult man and the boy are still undergoing treatment.

The police said that they were able to track the vehicle and nab the teenager with the help of the broken pieces of the number plate and human intelligence. The vehicle is registered in the name of his uncle, the police said. A case was registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said that the father of the teenager will also be booked under the Motor Vehicle Act. "On the available clues found on the spot efforts made to search the offending vehicle. During the investigation, the record of different Road Transport Authority of Haryana and Chandigarh checked the registered number of the offending vehicle confirmed," the police said.

"Since the first ownership, the vehicle had been further sold to three different persons. Lastly, the offending vehicle recovered from the mechanic shop on the instance of the driver who was driving the car at the time of the incident. The driver found minor and he has been apprehended from his residence in Model Town," it added. (ANI)

