Maha Governor 'sracastic' remarks on Uddhav Thackeray not appropriate, PM must take cognisance, says Ashok Gehlot

Asserting that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over temple opening row were not appropriate, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognisance of the matter. Earlier, Koshyari had questioned the continued closure of temples in the state and asked Thackeray whether he has "suddenly turned secular".

Responding to this, Gehlot tweeted: "On the contrary, the Governor of Maharashtra's sarcastic remarks for the Chief Minister of the state on this issue are not at all appropriate. Such remarks are not acceptable in a democracy." Gehlot said that the guidelines were released and instructions were issued to open all places of worship in Rajasthan but the religious leaders acted sensibly and decided not to open any place of worship till now.

"By writing such a letter to the Chief Minister, the Governor of Maharashtra has brought down the dignity of the high constitutional office. The Prime Minister must take cognisance in this matter," he said in the following tweet. (ANI)