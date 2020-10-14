SCAORA says AP CM letter tends to "scandalise and breach independence of judiciary"

A Supreme Court lawyers' body has condemned the act of unwarranted release of the letter written by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Chief Justice of India concerning a sitting judge of the top court saying "it tends to scandalize and breach the independence of judiciary". The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) in its executive committee meeting on Tuesday passed a resolution expressing deep anguish to the content of the letter of Chief Minister. It said that the act of the unwarranted release of the letter on October 10 in a press conference, lacks in propriety and not in accord with the High Office of the constitutional functionary involved. "SCAORA notes, with deep anguish, the contents of the letter dated October 6, written by Chief Minister to the Chief Justice of India, concerning a sitting judge of the Supreme Court of India next in line to become the Chief Justice of India," a one-page resolution said. It further stated, "The SCAORA condemns the act of the unwarranted release of the letter on October 10 in a press conference, to be lacking in propriety and not in accord with the High Office of the constitutional functionary involved, as it tends to scandalise and breach the independence of judiciary". In an unprecedented move, the chief minister wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), S A Bobde, alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple my democratically elected government."