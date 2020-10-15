Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA hails BARC's temporary suspension of weekly ratings, calls for 'complete overhaul' of system

The NBA said BARC should use these 12 weeks to "completely overhaul" its systems and "restore the credibility" of the information it collects about "what India watches". NBA president Rajat Sharma said the recent revelations have brought "disrepute to the measurement agency and by extension the broadcast news media".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:47 IST
NBA hails BARC's temporary suspension of weekly ratings, calls for 'complete overhaul' of system

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Thursday hailed as a "bold step" the decision of the Broadcast Audience Research Council to temporary suspend weekly ratings of news channels, and urged the ratings agency to completely overhaul its systems for restoring the credibility of the information it collects. Following the alleged fake Television Rating Points (TRP) scam, the BARC has stated that it intends to review and augment the current standards of measurement to improve on "statistical robustness", and the exercise will result in a "pause" in the weekly ratings for up to 12 weeks.

The exercise would cover all Hindi, Regional, English News and Business News channels with immediate effect, BARC said. Reacting to the development, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) said it welcomes the decision of the BARC to suspend the measurement of television viewership ratings.

In a statement, the NBA, which represents the news broadcasters, said it believes that the suspension is an "important step in the right direction". The NBA said BARC should use these 12 weeks to "completely overhaul" its systems and "restore the credibility" of the information it collects about "what India watches".

NBA president Rajat Sharma said the recent revelations have brought "disrepute to the measurement agency and by extension the broadcast news media". "The corrupted, compromised, irrationally fluctuating data is creating a false narrative on 'what India watches' and has been putting pressure on our members to take editorial calls that run counter to the journalistic values and ideals of journalism," Sharma said.

"The current atmosphere of toxicity, abuse and fake news is no longer tenable and NBA as the custodian and guardian of Indian broadcast media believes a bold step of putting ratings of news genre on hold will help in improving the content," he said. For many years, the NBA has been highlighting its concerns about the veracity of TV viewership data, which have been prone to irrational fluctuations, he said.

Recent events have shown that there is much more at stake than just the measurement of news channels’ popularity, he said, adding that a healthy and vibrant TV news industry is vital to Indian democracy. "We expect that the period of suspension will be utilised to implement important reforms at BARC. To safeguard the integrity of viewership data, human intervention in its collection and processing must be totally eliminated," he said.

Data security, including encryption and restricting access to key information, must be ensured, Sharma said. "Complaints, if any, should be dealt with in an independent and transparent manner. NBA also expects greater consultation and openness when important decisions are taken by BARC," he said.

"We look forward to meaningful discussions and swift decisions which are in the interest of viewers, the industry and the public as a whole," Sharma said. NBA is the premier association of private news and current affairs broadcasters.

At least five people have been arrested by the Mumbai Police which busted the scam earlier this month. Those arrested include news channel employees, while the police is also questioning executives of Arnab Goswami-led Republic Media Group with regard to the case. Republic Media Group has denied any wrongdoing.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

LGBT groups in Japan launch petition seeking equality law

Sexual minority groups and human rights activists launched a petition on Thursday calling for an LGBT equality law in Japan in hopes that it can be enacted next year, when the country is to host the Olympics and will be the focus of interna...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now London heads for stricter lockdownLondon was heading for a tighter COVID-19 lockdown from midnight on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to tackle a swiftly accelerating ...

Thousands defy Thai protest ban to join Bangkok demonstration

Thousands of Thai protesters demonstrated in Bangkok on Thursday, defying a ban imposed to end three months of anti-government action that has targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta lea...

SC asks Republic Media Group to approach Bombay High Court in TRP scam case

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Republic Media Group to approach the Bombay High Court in the Television Rating Points TRP scam case registered by the Mumbai Police. A bench comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020