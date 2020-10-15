Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucharest's hot water pipes are cracking under pressure

With public patience wearing thin, infrastructure problems are likely to be a major factor in a general election on Dec. 6, when the Social Democrats could lose their parliamentary majority after four years of instability and lack of investment. Bucharest's hot water was an issue in local elections in September, when independent Nicusor Dan - backed by centre-right parties - ousted Social Democrat mayor Gabriela Firea on a promise to focus on city works.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:17 IST
Bucharest's hot water pipes are cracking under pressure

On a rainy Tuesday in October, Miruna Nicolaescu was heating water on her kitchen stove for a shower, one of thousands of Bucharest residents left without hot running water because the city's decrepit pipes keep bursting.

"My reaction was, not again, I can't do this any more," said Nicolaescu, 34, who works in cinema production and is regularly without hot water for days on end. "It is the same reason every time, the pipes are a disaster, they break and the repairs take a long time."

Romania has some of the European Union's least developed infrastructure due to poor administration, corruption and bureaucracy, despite years of strong economic growth and billions of euros available in EU funding. With public patience wearing thin, infrastructure problems are likely to be a major factor in a general election on Dec. 6, when the Social Democrats could lose their parliamentary majority after four years of instability and lack of investment.

Bucharest's hot water was an issue in local elections in September, when independent Nicusor Dan - backed by centre-right parties - ousted Social Democrat mayor Gabriela Firea on a promise to focus on city works. There is a lot of work to do. Most of the pipes, which deliver hot water to more than two thirds of Bucharest's households and thousands of public institutions, are about 50 years old.

Waste due to leaks is causing massive costs for city hall. New mayor Dan said that only about 100 km of pipes had been replaced in the last two or three decades. He told Reuters that about 1,000 km of main pipelines need to be replaced, which will take 6 or 7 years and cost 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

In the meantime, Dan said Bucharest residents could expect 15 to 20 pipe malfunctions every day this winter. (Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Banks need AI for corporate lending: Chief Economic Advisor

Hyderabad, Oct 15 PTI Indian banking sector needs to use emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence AI and machine learning for corporate loans for quality lending, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Thursda...

South Africa puts public works, jobs at heart of COVID-19 recovery plan

South Africa will embark on a massive public works and job-creation drive in response to the coronavirus crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, unveiling a plan to return Africas most industrialised economy to growth.Under pres...

Mystery shrouds engineering student's murder in AP

In a gruesome incident shrouded in mystery, a painter did a 20-year-old engineering student to death by slitting her throat in Vijayawada on Thursday, with one version suggesting that it was an act of vengeance allegedly because she spurned...

Trump has not spoken with Chinese President Xi in a while, does not want to

U.S. President Donald Trump, citing his concerns about Chinas handling of the coronavirus pandemic, said he has not spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a while and does not want to. I have not spoken to him in a while because I dont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020