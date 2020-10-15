Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief of right to residence to woman under DV law 'relevant' in civil courts: SC

A civil court is to determine issues in proceedings on the basis of evidence which has been led by the parties before it, the judgement said. Referring to facts of the case, the court said the lawsuit filed in a civil court for eviction of woman was “fully maintainable” and issues raised by her father-in-law, who claims to own the house, as well as by the woman claiming a right to residence were to be “addressed and decided on the basis of evidence”.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:34 IST
Relief of right to residence to woman under DV law 'relevant' in civil courts: SC

In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that the relief granting right to residence to a married woman under the domestic violence law by a criminal court is “relevant” and can be considered even in civil proceedings seeking her eviction from the matrimonial home. Deliberating in details about the provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the apex court said, “the progress of any society depends on its ability to protect and promote the rights of its women. "Guaranteeing equal rights and privileges to women by the Constitution had marked the step towards the transformation of the status of the women in this country,” it said.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah also termed as “incorrect law” and set aside an earlier judgment's interpretation of definition of “shared household” under the Act and said that the definition was quite exhaustive and intended to provide the residence to the victim women under the law.    “The definition of shared household given in Section 2(s) cannot be read to mean that shared household can only be that household which is household of the joint family to which husband is a member or in which husband of the aggrieved person has a share,” the bench said in its 151-page judgement. It said shared household meant the place where the woman lives or at any stage has lived in a domestic relationship either singly or along with the husband and it includes the house “owned or tenanted”.

The top court, however, said, the interim order protecting the right to residence of a woman under the law will not come in the way of filing of civil cases related to the property. “The pendency of proceedings under (Domestic Violence) Act, or any order interim or final passed under the D.V. Act under Section 19 regarding right of residence is not an embargo for initiating or continuing any civil proceedings, which relate to the subject matter of order interim or final passed in proceedings under the DV Act,” it said.

“The judgment or order of the criminal court granting an interim or final relief under Section 19 of DV Act  are relevant within the meaning of Section 43 of the Evidence Act and can be referred to and looked into by the civil court,” it held. A civil court is to determine issues in proceedings on the basis of evidence which has been led by the parties before it, the judgement said.

Referring to facts of the case, the court said the lawsuit filed in a civil court for eviction of woman was “fully maintainable” and issues raised by her father-in-law, who claims to own the house, as well as by the woman claiming a right to residence were to be “addressed and decided on the basis of evidence”. The top court's verdict came on an appeal of 76-year-old Delhi resident Satish Chander Ahuja against a Delhi High Court's judgement.

The Delhi High Court had set aside an order of a trial court passed in 2019 asking the daughter-in-law of Ahuja to vacate his premises. The High Court had also passed several directions and asked the civil court to decide the lawsuit afresh. Ahuja had said that the property belonged to him and neither his son nor his daughter-in-law have any ownership rights over it and it led to passing of an order asking the woman to vacate the premises.   The husband had filed a separate case for decree of divorce against his wife and the woman had filed a criminal complaint under the domestic violence law against husband, Ahuja and the mother-in-law.

A criminal court had passed an interim order under the Domestic Violence Act that she be not dispossessed until further orders. However, the father-in-law then filed a civil suit and got a decree of eviction.

The top court concurred with the high court's finding which had said that in all the cases, the husband of the woman needed to be made parties by the trial court by invoking its “suo motu powers” under the Civil Procedure Code. “The Trial Court will then consider whether the appellant had made any unambiguous admission about the respondent's ownership rights in respect of the suit premises; if she has and her only defence to being dispossessed there from is her right of residence under the DV Act, then the Trial Court shall, before passing a decree of possession on the wife premise of ownership rights, ensure that in view of the subsisting rights of the appellant under the DV Act, she is provided with an alternate accommodation as per Section 19(1)(f) of the DV Act, which will continue to be provided to her till the subsistence of her matrimonial relationship,” the high court had held.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Ibrahimović returns for virus-affected Milan derby

There will be no smoke billowing across the stadium from ultras flares, no fans taunting each other with chants and flags, no roars as the teams walk out. It will still be the Milan derby, though.A strange atmosphere at San Siro awaits on S...

Taliban to 'reset' commitments under agreement with Washington to bring down violence - U.S. special envoy

The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan said on Thursday he had struck an agreement with the insurgent Taliban to re-set their commitments under a troop withdrawal deal and reduce the number of casualties in the country, which has seen heavy ...

Poland imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to spike

Poland announced new restrictions on Thursday to curb the coronavirus pandemic, including limits on opening hours for bars and restaurants, sports events and schools in some areas as it faced another daily record spike in infections.I am ca...

Kremlin critic Navalny convalescing in Black Forest - local media

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is recuperating in Germanys southern Black Forest region after being discharged last month from hospital in Berlin, where he was treated for poisoning, local media reported. The Suedkurier newspaper, citing sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020