Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM blames Centre for power crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the state was staring at a power crisis resulting from farmers' agitation due to the Centre's "arrogant and callous" attitude.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-10-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 22:10 IST
Punjab CM blames Centre for power crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the state was staring at a power crisis resulting from farmers' agitation due to the Centre's "arrogant and callous" attitude. The CM's statement has come hours after representatives of several farmers' bodies had walked out of a meeting in Delhi after not finding any Union minister present there for holding talks with them over farm laws.

According to a government statement, the chief minister blamed the Union government for “failing” to resolve the power crisis resulting from the stir due to its “arrogant and callous” attitude towards farmer bodies. The CM, however, urged farmers to ease their “rail roko” agitation to allow the transportation of essential items. The CM said while three of his cabinet colleagues were in discussion with farmer unions to persuade them to lift the rail blockade, it was the duty of the Union government to engage with them.

He said two power units at Lehra Mohabat and a unit of GVK in Tarn Taran have already shut down and the state is staring at a massive power shortage. In his #AskCaptain Facebook Live session, Amarinder Singh in response to a question from a Bathinda resident said the state is facing critical shortage of urea and coal and also needed to urgently move foodgrain from godowns. The chief minister said there is a suggestion that the state should purchase power from the central grid. “But where is the money,” he asked. He said the state government is providing free power to farmers and facing a serious shortage of diesel.

“We need to seriously think about these problems,” he said. Asserting that his government is committed to protect rights of farmers, who according to him have been hit hard by the Centre's “malicious” farm laws, the CM said his government has decided to convene a special assembly session on October 19 to find a way forward.

“I will do everything in my power to save the farmers and their future,” he said responding to a Ferozepur resident. Besides calling the assembly session, his government is consulting topmost lawyers to find a way to fight the black farm laws, he said.

However, the CM said he cannot comment on the contours of the Bill proposed to be presented in the special assembly session as the process of consultation was still on. He also termed the Centre's decision to withdraw from the SC Post-Matric Scholarship scheme as a “totally retrograde” step.

He said the new scholarship scheme approved by the cabinet on Wednesday will secure the future of the Scheduled Castes children by enabling them to pursue higher studies. The Punjab CM said his government has also decided to raise the income criteria to bring more Scheduled Castes students into the ambit of the scheme which will be implemented once the Bill is passed in the assembly. Amarinder also termed the cabinet decision of providing 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs at the direct recruitment stage in PCS (Punjab Civil Services) as fulfilment of an election promise and a measure to ensure that they get what they deserve.

“We even have a woman Rafale fighter pilot now…so they deserve it all,” he said..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Arny restores damaged grave of decorated Pak officer in J&K

The Indian Army on Thursday said it has restored the damaged grave of a decorated Pakistani officer in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted a photograph of the epitaph on grave which read, In memory of Ma...

Government offers Transport for London further £1bn bailout - Sky News

The British government is offering the Transport for London TfL a further 1 billion pounds bailout, Sky News reported on Thursday. The government is demanding the extension of Londons congestion charge zone and further fare hikes as part of...

10 lakh construction workers will soon be registered by Labour Welfare Board: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday took charge of the Labour department of Delhi government and set an ambitious target of registration of 10 lakh construction workers with the Labour Welfare Board in the coming months. He ass...

Motorcycling-Rossi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekends Aragon MotoGP, the Yamaha rider said on Thursday. Italian Rossi, 41, has failed to finish in each of the last three races, crashing out o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020