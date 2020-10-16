Piyush Goyal to undergo kidney stone removal procedure

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal will be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. The minister made the announcement on Friday through a tweet.

"I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon," he said in the tweet. Recently, Goyal was given the additional charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution ministry, a portfolio held by the late Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on October 8. (ANI)