Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alstom Foundation to support six projects in India

The Alstom Foundation has decided to support six philanthropic projects in India that are focussed on skill development, providing healthcare, rainwater harvesting and nurturing homeless children in the year 2020-21, the French company said. A third initiative is dedicated to helping rural women develop businesses and micro enterprises around Bengaluru. In Delhi, the foundation will work to nurture children living in the streets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:39 IST
Alstom Foundation to support six projects in India
With a budget of 1.9 million euros, the foundation received 167 project submissions from across the world and decided to fund 29 projects. Six of them were from India. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Alstom Foundation has decided to support six philanthropic projects in India that are focussed on skill development, providing healthcare, rainwater harvesting and nurturing homeless children in the year 2020-21, the French company said. With a budget of 1.9 million euros, the foundation received 167 project submissions from across the world and decided to fund 29 projects. Six of them were from India.

These projects focus on community services – including empowering rural enterprises, water management and supporting education. One of the projects is dedicated to skill development and providing healthcare facilities to seven villages in Madhepura district of Bihar. Another is on rooftop rainwater harvesting & percolation pits in Bengaluru. A third initiative is dedicated to helping rural women develop businesses and micro-enterprises around Bengaluru.

In Delhi, the foundation will work to nurture children living in the streets. Another is aimed at addressing rural water needs in India and the sixth focuses on motivating children to attend schools in Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. "Through consistent efforts, Alstom was instrumental in providing better infrastructural amenities to schools, training programs for children and spreading awareness on sanitation and hygiene. In the Madhepura area, healthcare initiatives have benefitted more than 10,000 people by helping improve maternal health by 40 percent and decreasing malnutrition cases by 50 percent," the company said in a statement.

Since its inception in 2007, the Alstom Foundation has been partnering with NGOs and non-profit organisations to improving living conditions around the world.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

COVID disrupts EU summit as pandemic casts new shadow over Europe

The resurgent coronavirus disrupted the EU leaders summit, only their third face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began, with the EUs chief executive and Finlands prime minister dropping out after coming near people who later tested posit...

India, Netherlands collaborate in e-health initiative

India and the Netherlands on Friday discussed a joint thrust in e-health sector with the purpose of providing digital health facilities and security to Indians and helping the Netherlands accelerate the digital transformation of health.&#16...

Nagaland bypolls: 8 candidates file nominations for 2 assembly seats

Altogether eight candidates have filed their nominations for the November 3 by-elections to two assembly seats in Nagaland, a state election official said. Friday was the last date for filing nominations for the by-elections to the Southern...

Biden, Trump blaze U.S. campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020