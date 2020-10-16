Alstom Foundation to support six projects in India

The Alstom Foundation has decided to support six philanthropic projects in India that are focussed on skill development, providing healthcare, rainwater harvesting and nurturing homeless children in the year 2020-21, the French company said. With a budget of 1.9 million euros, the foundation received 167 project submissions from across the world and decided to fund 29 projects. Six of them were from India.

These projects focus on community services – including empowering rural enterprises, water management and supporting education. One of the projects is dedicated to skill development and providing healthcare facilities to seven villages in Madhepura district of Bihar. Another is on rooftop rainwater harvesting & percolation pits in Bengaluru. A third initiative is dedicated to helping rural women develop businesses and micro-enterprises around Bengaluru.

In Delhi, the foundation will work to nurture children living in the streets. Another is aimed at addressing rural water needs in India and the sixth focuses on motivating children to attend schools in Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. "Through consistent efforts, Alstom was instrumental in providing better infrastructural amenities to schools, training programs for children and spreading awareness on sanitation and hygiene. In the Madhepura area, healthcare initiatives have benefitted more than 10,000 people by helping improve maternal health by 40 percent and decreasing malnutrition cases by 50 percent," the company said in a statement.

Since its inception in 2007, the Alstom Foundation has been partnering with NGOs and non-profit organisations to improving living conditions around the world.