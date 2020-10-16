Top foreign stories at 2000 HRS

Top foreign stories at 2000 HRSPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:06 IST
In "an unprecedented coordinated effort", India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the US Department of Justice took simultaneous actions against a technical support fraud scheme, which was allegedly masterminded by an American citizen and operated from call centres in India to defraud hundreds of elderly and vulnerable people in the US, officials said. By Lalit K Jha INDIND
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- K Jha INDIND