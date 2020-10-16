Woman kills 2 children after family dispute

Left Menu
Ramanathapuram (TN), Oct 16 (PTI): A 27-year-old woman allegedly drowned her two children to death following a family dispute, police said on Friday. The children were a one-year-old boy and a girl child, the police said. The family belongs to Nachiyendal village in Ramanathapuram. A case has been registered against the woman, they said.

PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:54 IST
