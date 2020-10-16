Left Menu
Punjab Govt's 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar' scheme facilitated employment to 15 lakh youth from April 17 to September 2020

The Punjab government's flagship program - 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar' has facilitated the employment to over 15 lakh youths from April 2017 to September 2020, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office informed on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government's flagship program - 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar' has facilitated the employment to over 15 lakh youths from April 2017 to September 2020, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office informed on Friday. "The state government has made dedicated efforts with a focused approach in providing enormous employment opportunities to the youth through 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission', Job Fairs, District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise (DBEEs) besides apprising the unemployed youth about Self Employment Schemes through the distribution of DBEE's information manuals/brochures," the statement quoted a CMO spokesperson.

Out of the total 15.08 lakh jobs provided, as many as 58,709 have been given government jobs, 5.70 lakh have been placed in the private sector and about 8.80 lakh youth have been facilitated to take up self-employment ventures. As many as 28.70 lakh households have been provided employment with 794.54 lakh man-days under the MGNREGA scheme.

The statement further informed that a State Employment Plan 2020-22 had been approved by the Cabinet on October 14 to fill vacant jobs in government departments, boards, corporations, and agencies in a phased time-bound manner. "The Chief Minister had in March announced that 50,000 direct quota vacant government posts shall be filled in FY 2020-21 and another 50,000 posts in fiscal 2021-22, as a part of his flagship program 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar'," the statement added. (ANI)

