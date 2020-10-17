scoreboard 2 last

scoreboard 2 lastPTI | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:22 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal c Stokes b Rahul Tewatia 35 Aaron Finch c Uthappa b Shreyas Gopal 14 Virat Kohli c Rahul Tewatia b Kartik Tyagi 43 AB de Villiers not out 55 Gurkeerat Singh not out 19 Extras: (LB-1, W-11, NB-1) 13 Total: (3 wkts, 19.4 Overs) 179 Fall of Wickets: 23-1, 102-2, 102-3 Bowler: Jofra Archer 3.4-0-38-0, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-32-1, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-32-1, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-46-0, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-30-1.
