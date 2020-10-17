Gutka worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Thane district

A special squad of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a godown at Bhiwandi in Thane district and seized banned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 1.21 crore, officials said on Saturday

Six persons were arrested in connection with the seizure Friday night, said Assistant Commissioner (Foods)Thane, Bhushan More who headed the special squad

The seized goods included gutka (spiced tobacco mix)brands of Keaaryukta Vimal Paan Masala, V1 Tobacco, Rubab PaanMasala and RB 07, the official said.