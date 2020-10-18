Left Menu
Development News Edition

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur in the latest 24 hours, while three patients tested negative in the state, the state health department informed on Sunday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 18-10-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 19:40 IST
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur in the latest 24 hours, while three patients tested negative in the state, the state health department informed on Sunday. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,253, out of which 105 are active patients.

As many as 2,148 COVID-19 patients in the state have been discharged so far. No deaths have been reported in the state to date.

With a spike of 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,94,552 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). This includes 7,83,311 active cases, 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,14,031 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read: Mizoram: T Sailo's MPC merges with PRISM to form People's Conference Party

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's air quality 'poor' as neighbouring states report season's highest farm fire count for a day

The national capitals air quality was recorded in the poor category on Sunday, with a central government agency reporting 1,230 farm fires in neighbouring states the maximum in a day so far this season. The share of stubble burning in Delh...

Punjab Cabinet authorises CM to take decision on farm laws

Ahead of a two-day special assembly session to counter the Centres farm laws, Punjab Cabinet on Sunday authorised Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take any legislative or legal decision he may deem fit to protect farmers interests. The dec...

Study reveals antibodies fade quickly in recovering COVID-19 patients

The antibody levels in the blood of COVID-19 patients drop rapidly during the weeks after their bodies have cleared the virus and symptoms have subsided, suggest the findings of a new study. In the absence of approved, effective treatments ...

MP: Farmer dies of heart attack during BJP's public rally

A septuagenarian farmer reportedly died of a heart attack during a public meeting in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa district on Sunday, where BJPs Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was scheduled to speak, an official said. The Congress alleged t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020