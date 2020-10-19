Union Health Minister reviews Gujarat's COVID-19 situation ahead of festive season

By Joymala Bagchi Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation of Gujarat ahead of the onset of winter and commencing of the festive season.

The Union Minister was briefed about the COVID situation in Gujarat in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel and district collectors via video conferencing. "We conducted our first review meeting with Gujarat (ahead of the festive season). The purpose of these meetings was to analysis the (COVID) situation in detail especially before the commencing of winter and the festive season. Stress was laid on following COVID-appropriate behaviour meticulously," said Vardhan.

"Initially Gujarat's situation was worrisome however gradually the condition changed for better. There are several programs being organised to make people of COVID appropriate behaviour," he added. Vardhan stated that COVID is a new respiratory virus and absolute precautions are necessary to lower the number of infection per person.

Dr Sujith Singh, the Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) presented a detailed report on Gujarat's present COVID situation. The presentation highlighted several COVID parameters such as overall case tally, recovery rate, fatality rate and testing numbers. The presentation also featured Gujarat's emerging hotspots such as Surat's rural and urban areas, Junagarh, Gandhinagar among others. Moreover, the strategies to curtail the rate of rising cases were also discussed.

Currently, Gujarat's recovery rate is perennial with country's recovery rate which is 88.22 per cent but the fatality rate is on the higher side with 2.31 per cent against country's 1.52 per cent. The potential availability of vaccines and a plan of action on which sections are to be given priority were also discussed.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, "Gujarat's situation is overall better in comparison with other states. The alertness should continue for at least in the upcoming three months. Once testing is done tracking and identifying should be completed within three days." The Secretary also suggested for meeting with Superintendent of Police (SPs) for written instructions following the upcoming festive seasons.

Till Sunday Gujarat reported 1,091 fresh cases. While the active cases stood at 14,436, as many as 3,638 have succumbed to the virus. The Union Health Ministry will conduct a review meeting with the Uttar Pradesh Government on identical topic tomorrow. (ANI)