Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar insurgents say they kidnapped ruling party candidates

Insurgents from western Myanmar on Monday claimed responsibility for the kidnapping last week of three ruling party candidates in conflict-torn Rakhine state, and demanded the release of detained student protesters in return for letting them go.

Reuters | Yangon | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:19 IST
Myanmar insurgents say they kidnapped ruling party candidates

Insurgents from western Myanmar on Monday claimed responsibility for the kidnapping last week of three ruling party candidates in conflict-torn Rakhine state, and demanded the release of detained student protesters in return for letting them go. The ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) said the three – two women and a man – were abducted on Wednesday while campaigning in Rakhine before a Nov. 8 election.

The western region, where most parliamentary seats are held by Rakhine nationalist opponents of Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has been beset by an insurgency that has intensified this year. The Arakan Army (AA), the rebel group battling government troops there, said in a statement posted online the three candidates would be "detained and investigated as required by circumstances till a certain time".

It accused the NLD of complicity with military "atrocities" against civilians but said it was willing to free the group in return for the release of students arrested while protesting the war and other "innocent people" detained by authorities. "If they make demands in this way, it would difficult for us to comply," Myo Nyunt, a member of the NLD’s central executive committee, told Reuters by phone.

The country's election committee said on Saturday more than half the polling stations initially planned in Rakhine will no longer operate, as parts of the state are too unstable for voting. The AA, which recruits from the mostly Buddhist ethnic majority in Rakhine, seeks greater autonomy for the region from the central government.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced since fighting began in early 2019 and dozens killed. The Arakan Student Union said four of its members had been detained on Monday after marching through the state capital of Sittwe holding banners criticising the government and military.

Several other students have been arrested after similar protests in recent weeks. (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Day visitors allowed entry into Bhitarkanika National Park

A fortnight after a partial reopening, the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odishas Kendrapara district has been thrown open for public on Monday amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol, an official said. The national park shut since March ...

UK's Gove says Barnier agreed to work on legal texts for Brexit deal

The Europen Unions chief negotiator Michel Barnier has agreed to intensify talks and work on legal texts for a Brexit trade deal, British minister Michael Gove said on Monday.It is the case that my colleague David Frost was in conversation ...

2 men die after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning septic tank in Azadpur factory: Police

Two men have died after they inhaled toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in northwest Delhis Azadpur area, police said on Monday. At 6.45 pm on Sunday, police received information that in a gold factory in Azadpurs G-Block, three men f...

Nigerian anti-police protesters must enter dialogue, minister says

Nigerians protesting against what they condemn as police brutality must end their daily demonstrations and enter into dialogue with the government on law enforcement reforms, the youth minister said on Monday.Thousands of Nigerians calling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020