Karnataka Health Minister conducts meeting to discuss prevention of communicable diseases in flood-affected districts

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Education K Sudhakar on Monday conducted a video conference here with district collectors of flood-affected districts in the state to discuss the prevention of the spread of communicable diseases.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:27 IST
Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Education K Sudhakar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Education K Sudhakar on Monday conducted a video conference here with district collectors of flood-affected districts in the state to discuss the prevention of the spread of communicable diseases. As per a statement, Sudhakar instructed officials to initiate proper precautionary measures in flood-affected areas on a war footing, to prevent the outbreak of possible communicable diseases.

Over 150 villages had been surrounded by water in Kalaburagi, making it the worst-affected district in the state. People of 50 villages have been evacuated to safer places. A total of 23,250 people have been evacuated to government care centres in the district, officials said. As many as 27 villages in the Vijayapura district have been affected and one person died due to floods. About 1,861 people in this district have been evacuated to care centres.

The Minister also instructed officials to provide clean and safe drinking water and quality food to the affected people at care centres. "Senior citizens, pregnant women, and children are to be shifted to community health centres and medical check-ups are to be carried out. People with symptoms of fever and other ailments are to undergo COVID-19 tests and masks, sanitisers and other facilities are to be provided at care centres," he added.

Speaking on the spread of communicable diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya, Sudhakar said that the situation was under control and the next few months were crucial as the festive season was here. He also expressed gratitude to the army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for providing timely assistance. (ANI)

