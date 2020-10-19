India's COVID-19 tally now at 75.5 Lakh; 579 deaths in a day

With a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,72,055 active cases (dip by 11,256 since yesterday) and 66,63,608 cured/discharged/migrated cases (rise by 66,399 since yesterday). With 579 deaths in the country, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,610.

"India's Active Cases have fallen below 8L after 6 weeks and continue to slide further down. 22 States/UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases, and only 3 are reporting more than 50,000 active caseload," MoHFW said in a tweet. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the virus with 1,83,456 active cases, 13,69,810 recovered people and 42,115 deaths so far.

Karnataka reported 5,018 new COVID-19 cases, 8,005 discharges, and 64 deaths today, taking the total cases in the state to 7,70,604 including 1,06,214 active cases, 6,53,829 discharges and 10,542 deaths. A total of 2,154 new cases, 31 deaths and 2,845 recoveries, discharges, migrations were reported in Delhi today. Total cases rise to 3,33,171 including 3,04,561 recoveries, discharges, migrations and 6,040 deaths.

Active cases stand at 22,570, Government of Delhi said. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,918 new COVID-19 cases taking total positive cases to 7,86,050 including 35,065 active cases, 7,44,532 recoveries and 6,453 deaths, the state health department said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reported 49 deaths and 3,536 new cases which took the total number of cases in the state to 6,90,936. The death toll is at 10,691. 6,42,152 people have been discharged in the State so far including 4,515 discharges today, Tamil Nadu Health Department stated.

Kerala reported 5,022 new COVID-19 cases, 7,469 recoveries and 21 deaths today. Active cases in the State stands at 92,731, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed. Similarly, Manipur recorded 315 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death today; the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 15,778 including 11,913 recoveries, 3,748 active cases and 117 deaths.

Rajasthan detected 1,960 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. The total positive cases in the state stand at 1,75,226 including 1,760 deaths, 1,52,573 recoveries and 20,893 active cases. Jammu and Kashmir Administration informed that UT has reported 427 new cases and 9 deaths today. The total positive cases in the UT rose to 88,369 including 8,314 active cases, 78,667 recoveries and 1,388 deaths.

A total of 1,201 new cases and 8 deaths have been reported in Haryana today, according to the State Health Department. The total cases in the state stood at 1,51,234, death toll hits 1,648 while recovered patients are at 1,39,511. There are 10,075 active cases in the state.

While, 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh taking the total number of positive cases to 13,686 to date, including 861 active cases, 12,617 cured cases, and 208 deaths. Punjab reported 473 new COVID-19 cases, 884 discharged cases and 17 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,28,103 till date, including 1,18,767 discharges, 5,307 active cases and 4,029 deaths.

Gujarat reported 996 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths and 1,147 discharged, recovered cases today. Total cases now at 1,60,722 including 1,42,799 recoveries, 3,646 deaths and 14,277 active cases. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reviewed the COVID-19 situation of Gujarat ahead of the onset of winter and commencing of the festive season.The Union Minister was briefed about the COVID situation in Gujarat in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel and district collectors via video conferencing.

"We conducted our first review meeting with Gujarat (ahead of the festive season). The purpose of these meetings was to analysis the (COVID) situation in detail especially before the commencing of winter and the festive season. Stress was laid on following COVID-appropriate behaviour meticulously," said Vardhan. Uttarakhand reported 336 new COVID-19 cases today, 504 patients cured. Total cases in the state rise to 58,360 including 51,486 recoveries and 933 deaths, Uttarakhand State Control Room said. (ANI)