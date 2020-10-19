SCOREBOARD

SCOREBOARDPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:15 IST
Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes b Chahar 19 Robin Uthappa c Dhoni b Hazlewood 4 Sanju Samson c Dhoni b Chahar 0 Steve Smith not out 26 Jos Buttler not out 70 Extras: (LB-6, W-1) 7 Total: (for 3 wickets in 17.3 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-28, 3-28 Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-1-18-2, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-19-1, Ravindra Jadeja1.3-0-11-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-34-0, Sam Curran 1-0-6-0, Piyush Chawla 3-0-32-0.
ALSO READ
IPL 13: Steve Smith fined for slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians
IPL 13: Sent Sam Curran as opener to give us momentum at the top, says Fleming
IPL 13: Really enjoyed batting as an opener against SRH, says Sam Curran
IPL 13: Steve Smith flourishes as Rajasthan Royals set target of 178 runs for RCB
IPL 13: Abu Dhabi wicket was not the best for batting, says Steve Smith