Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC notices to MP govt, police, prison chiefs over 'gangrape' of woman in lock-up

Even the prison warden "did not have the courage to report" the matter to the higher authorities, the NHRC said in a statement, quoting reports. The NHRC has issued notices to the "chief secretary, director general of police and the director general of prisons of Madhya Pradesh after taking suo motu cognizance about the allegations made by women on the five cops of gang-rape in a lock-up".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:33 IST
NHRC notices to MP govt, police, prison chiefs over 'gangrape' of woman in lock-up

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh government and the state's police and prison chiefs over reports that a woman was allegedly gangraped in a lock-up by five police personnel. The alleged incident occurred in May and it came to the knowledge of the district judge after a period of five months. Even the prison warden "did not have the courage to report" the matter to the higher authorities, the NHRC said in a statement, quoting reports.

The NHRC has issued notices to the "chief secretary, director general of police and the director general of prisons of Madhya Pradesh after taking suo motu cognizance about the allegations made by women on the five cops of gang-rape in a lock-up". The Commission directed that the matter be investigated by a senior police officer not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, the statement said. "It is mentioned in the report that a 20-year-old woman has levelled allegations that she was kept in a lock-up for 10 days in the month of May this year and was subjected to rape by five police personnel, including the Police Station Incharge and SDPO of Mangawan area of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh," the statement said.

The woman, as mentioned in the report, was an accused in a case of murder and presently she is lodged in judicial custody, it said. "As alleged by the victim woman, she was subjected to rape between May 9-21 while the police contradicts... Female constable had protested at that time but she was rebuked by her seniors," the statement said, quoting reports.

The Commission said it has considered the victim's vulnerable position. She was in police custody when she was allegedly subjected to utmost cruelty and sexual assault by the police personnel, the rights panel said, adding that even a protest made by a female police official went in vain. Very serious allegations have been levelled by the victim woman, the NHRC said. "Public servants from the law enforcement agencies, who are supposed to safeguard the citizens specially women and the people from the vulnerable classes of society have allegedly committed the heinous crime against a woman in their custody," it said. The NHRC, in another statement, said it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the inspector general of prisons of Madhya Pradesh after taking suo motu cognisance of alleged "violation" of some inmates, and sought a detailed report. The report should be submitted within four weeks and include the present health status of all the SIMI prisoners and their medical treatment records, the rights panel said.

Six members of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) had begun a hunger strike inside the Central Jail, Bhopal a week ago and now they have been shifted to the jail hospital, it said. The prisoners who were found guilty of sedition, collecting arms and waging war against the government were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 and 2018 by different courts including the NIA and CBI Special Courts, the statement said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

CAA to be implemented soon, TMC believes in divide and rule politics: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that the law would be implemented soon. Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of ...

Somalia prime minister retains finance, foreign ministers in new cabinet

Somalias Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble retained finance minister Abdirahman Duale Bayle in a reshuffled cabinet of 27 announced on Monday.Bayle, who has held the position since 2017, has been instrumental in steering the Horn of Afri...

Man serving 660-year sentence denied compassionate release

A Rhode Island man serving a 660-year prison sentence for laundering millions of dollars for a Colombian drug cartel was denied compassionate release on Monday by a federal judge who said he had failed to show he was at an increased risk of...

Biden: Trump's closing argument is anti-science

Joe Bidens campaign says President Donald Trump is using staunch opposition to science as his closing argument as Election Day looms. During a campaign conference call on Monday, Trump called Dr. Anthony Fauci a disaster and other top infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020