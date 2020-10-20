France's Macron, Iraq PM highlight importance of fight against terrorism

French President Emmanuel Macron and Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi both highlighted the importance of the fight against terrorism following a meeting in Paris, a statement from Macron's office said on Tuesday. Macron hosted the meeting on Monday, which followed the French leader's own trip to Iraq in September, when he expressed his support for Iraq's sovereignty and said Iraq's main challenges were Islamic State militants and foreign interference in its affairs.

The statement from the French president's office also said the two leaders had also welcomed French group Alstom's plans to work on a Baghdad metro project.