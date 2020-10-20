PM Modi to address nation today at 6pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing a message with the citizens at 6 pm on Tuesday.
"Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," PM Modi tweeted today, appealing everyone to join him.
Earlier, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27. (ANI)
