HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 5 PM

DEL35 PB-FARM BILLS-PASS Punjab Assembly unanimously passes Bills against farm laws Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four Bills and adopted a resolution against the Centre's farm laws.

DEL22 PB-SESSION-FARM LAWS-AMARINDER Not afraid of resigning, says Punjab CM on farm laws issue Chandigarh: Asserting that he was prepared to resign rather than bow to "injustice" meted out to Punjab farmers, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned of possible disruption of the state's peace and threat to national security due to the new farm laws enacted by the Centre. DEL14 JK-ENCOUNTER Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian Srinagar: A militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the death toll of ultras killed in the operation to two, the Army said on Tuesday.

DEL27 JK-FIRING Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Kathua Jammu: Pakistani Rangers opened fire at border out posts (BoPs) and civilian areas along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday. DEL42 UP-BJP LD NOTICE Ballia firing: UP BJP issues show-cause notice to MLA for backing main accused Lucknow/Ballia (UP): The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Surendra Singh for making statements in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local party leader arrested for allegedly murdering a man during an event attended by senior district and police officials in Ballia.

DES7 NCR-BIKE BOT-ARREST One more arrested in Rs 3,500-cr 'Bike Bot' scam Noida (UP): A man wanted in connection with the Rs 3,500-crore 'Bike Bot' scam was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday..