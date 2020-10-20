Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 5 PM

DEL14 JK-ENCOUNTER Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian Srinagar: A militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the death toll of ultras killed in the operation to two, the Army said on Tuesday. DEL27 JK-FIRING Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Kathua Jammu: Pakistani Rangers opened fire at border out posts (BoPs) and civilian areas along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:06 IST
HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 5 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL35 PB-FARM BILLS-PASS Punjab Assembly unanimously passes Bills against farm laws Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four Bills and adopted a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws.

DEL22 PB-SESSION-FARM LAWS-AMARINDER Not afraid of resigning, says Punjab CM on farm laws issue Chandigarh: Asserting that he was prepared to resign rather than bow to "injustice" meted out to Punjab farmers, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned of possible disruption of the state's peace and threat to national security due to the new farm laws enacted by the Centre. DEL14 JK-ENCOUNTER Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian Srinagar: A militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the death toll of ultras killed in the operation to two, the Army said on Tuesday.

DEL27 JK-FIRING Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Kathua Jammu: Pakistani Rangers opened fire at border out posts (BoPs) and civilian areas along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday. DEL42 UP-BJP LD NOTICE Ballia firing: UP BJP issues show-cause notice to MLA for backing main accused Lucknow/Ballia (UP): The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Surendra Singh for making statements in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local party leader arrested for allegedly murdering a man during an event attended by senior district and police officials in Ballia.

DES7 NCR-BIKE BOT-ARREST One more arrested in Rs 3,500-cr 'Bike Bot' scam Noida (UP): A man wanted in connection with the Rs 3,500-crore 'Bike Bot' scam was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand HC issues notice to Maha Governor Bhagat Koshyari on contempt plea

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking his response on a contempt plea for failure to follow a court order to pay market rent for a government bungalow, which was allocate...

Pogba is one of the world's best midfielders, says Thomas Tuchel

Ahead of the Champions League fixture against Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germains PSG coach Thomas Tuchel hailed Paul Pogba, calling him as one of the best midfielders in the world. PSG will host Manchester United in Paris later today t...

Google Assistant driving mode to finally come to Android smartphones

Tech giant Google seems to have started rolling out Google Assistants Driving Mode on Android devices. The feature was first announced back in 2019 at the Google IO event. Mashable quoted XDA Developers as saying that the new driving mode f...

Washington to host talks on Nagorno-Karabakh, warring sides say

Armenia and Azerbaijan said on Tuesday their foreign ministers would meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday in efforts to end the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s. The State Department did not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020