Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice Chief of Army visits US Indo-Pacific Command

Vice Chief of Army Lt Gen SK Saini on Tuesday visited the US Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii and held talks with senior American military commanders on ways to enhance strategic cooperation between the two forces, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:07 IST
Vice Chief of Army visits US Indo-Pacific Command
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

Vice Chief of Army Lt Gen SK Saini on Tuesday visited the US Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii and held talks with senior American military commanders on ways to enhance strategic cooperation between the two forces, officials said. The US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), comprising over 3,75,000 military and civilian personnel, is one of the largest unified formations of the US armed forces and it is tasked to protect Washington's interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

The visit by the Vice Chief of Army Staff to the command comes in the backdrop of renewed efforts between India and the US to bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, which has been witnessing growing Chinese muscle-flexing. Military officials said Lt Gen Saini interacted with Lt Gen Mike Minihan, Deputy Commander of the Command, on military cooperation and future engagements between the two forces.

The Vice Chief of Army Staff is on a four-day visit to the US from Saturday. Lt Gen Saini also visited the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy of the US Army where he interacted with troops and witnessed a jungle training session.

"Lt Gen S K Saini #VCOAS #IndianArmy visited US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy. He interacted with troops after witnessing Jungle Training & Chinook Helicopter Sling Load Carriage," the Army tweeted The visit by Lt Gen Saini to the US took place ahead of the third edition of the two-plus-two dialogue which is expected to take place on October 26 and 27. US Secretary of State Pompeo and Defence Secretary Defence Secretary Mark Esper are scheduled to visit India for the dialogue.

The Indian side at the talks will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The first two-plus-two dialogue was held in Delhi in September 2018 after the mechanism was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

The second edition of the dialogue took place in Washington in December last year. The new framework of the ministerial dialogue was initiated in order to provide a forward-looking vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In the third edition of talks, both sides are also expected to delve into the situation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as in India's neighbourhood besides key bilateral issues.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa will not remain CM for long, his successor will be from north Karnataka: BJP MLA

Indicating a rebellion, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that B S Yediyurappa will not remain Chief Minister for long and the high command has decided that his successor will be from the north Karnataka region. The fo...

U.S. urges Brazil to 'keep critical eye' on China's role in economy

Top U.S. officials on Tuesday urged Brazil to carefully monitor Chinese investments in Brazil and moves by Beijing to expand its influence in Latin Americas largest economy through sale of 5G technology by Huawei Technologies. U.S. Trade Re...

Greece asks EU countries to halt military exports to Turkey

Greece has asked fellow European Union countries to halt military exports to Turkey, the countrys foreign minister said Tuesday, amid a deepening dispute between the two neighbors over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean. Nikos...

Pope wears mask for first time at public service

Pope Francis wore a mask for the first time at a public function on Tuesday when he and other religious leaders attended a prayer service for peace around the world.The pope wore a white mask during the service at the Rome Basilica of Santa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020