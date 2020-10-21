Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd's Ighalo slams Nigeria govt after soldiers fire at protesters

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says he is ashamed of the Nigerian government following reports that soldiers opened fire on protesters in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday. "The Nigerian government, you guys are a shame to the world for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets to kill unarmed protesters because they are protesting for their own rights?

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 12:24 IST
Soccer-Man Utd's Ighalo slams Nigeria govt after soldiers fire at protesters

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says he is ashamed of the Nigerian government following reports that soldiers opened fire on protesters in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday. Nigerians have been demonstrating nationwide every day for nearly two weeks against a police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that rights groups had for years accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders.

The unit was disbanded on Oct. 11 but the protests have persisted and at least two people were shot on Tuesday. In a Twitter post, the Nigerian Army said no soldiers were at the scene of the shooting.

Ighalo said in a video message on Twitter https://twitter.com/ighalojude/status/1318666220447715329 that while he rarely talks about politics he could not stay silent about events back home in Nigeria. "The Nigerian government, you guys are a shame to the world for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets to kill unarmed protesters because they are protesting for their own rights? It's uncalled for," he said.

"You people will be remembered in history as the first government to send the military to the city to start killing their own citizens. I am ashamed of this government, we are tired of you guys and we can't take this anymore." Ighalo called on the UK government, world leaders and the United Nations to step in.

"They will keep killing if the world don't talk about this," he added.

Also Read: Nigerian informal retailers turn tech-savvy to stock up amid pandemic

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cases in Czech Rep soar to 12K amid new measures

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit new record levels as the number of confirmed cases in one day soared to almost 12,000. The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase reached 11,984 on Tuesday, almost 900 more than th...

Aaditya meets Pawar; holds discussion on tourism in Maha

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday. Thackeray, who is the Shiv Sena leader, later said they held parleys on encouraging tourism in the state.He also shared on Twitter a photograph of ...

Philippines reports 1,509 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths

The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 1,509 new coronavirus infections, its lowest daily increase in cases in more than six weeks.In a bulletin, the ministry said there were 60 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed. Total cas...

HC allows Kejriwal's plea to provide witness statement in Chief Secy assault case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals plea seeking directions to a trial court to consider the statement of a witness at the time of passing the order on framing of charges in connection with the case rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020