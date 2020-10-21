Four children of a family drown in UP

Four children of a family drowned in a pond when they tried to rescue stray cattle in Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The children, aged between seven and 11, went into the water to rescue stray cattle but it appears that they later drowned while trying to save each other on Tuesday, Lalitpur Superintendent of Police Mirza Baig said.

The deceased have been identified as Ravindra (11), Brijendra (7) and their cousins Arvind (8) and Narendra (7) -- all residents of Jhavar village in the Pura Kala police station area in the district. Mukundi Lal, the father of Ravindra and Brijendra, has expressed apprehension about the children being murder, citing property dispute with one person.

Police said investigation into the matter was underway. A government spokesman in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the four children and directed the officials concerned to extend financial compensation to the family as per norms. Meanwhile, two girls drowned in the river Ghaghra in Dathan Bahadurpur village of Reoti area in in Ballia district, police said.

According to the police, Megha (7) and Sushmita (8) drowned while taking bath in the river on Tuesday..