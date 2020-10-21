Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece sees "imperial fantasies" in Turkey maritime claims, wants tougher EU action

Greece urged the European Union on Wednesday to reconsider its customs union with Turkey in response to Ankara's continued gas exploration in contested Mediterranean areas, deploring what it termed Ankara's "imperial fantasies." After meeting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Nicosia, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said they all agreed that Ankara is "blatantly" violating international law. "Turkey's leadership has fantasies of imperial behaviour with aggressive behaviour from Syria to Libya, Somalia to Cyprus, from the Aegean to the Caucus," he said.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:33 IST
Greece sees "imperial fantasies" in Turkey maritime claims, wants tougher EU action
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Greece urged the European Union on Wednesday to reconsider its customs union with Turkey in response to Ankara's continued gas exploration in contested Mediterranean areas, deploring what it termed Ankara's "imperial fantasies." After meeting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Nicosia, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said they all agreed that Ankara is "blatantly" violating international law.

"Turkey's leadership has fantasies of imperial behaviour with aggressive behaviour from Syria to Libya, Somalia to Cyprus, from the Aegean to the Caucus," he said. The EU should also take note of Turkey's 'many violations' of the EU-Turkey customs union accord, Mitsotakis said.

"It is not possible for a state, a third state, a country which is a candidate for EU membership, to be exempt from (customs) duties, to reap the benefits of the common market but at the same time threaten the eastern borders of the European Union," he said. Huge gas finds off Egypt and Israel in recent years have prompted a rush of Mediterranean states claiming waters for future hydrocarbons research, exposing deep and longstanding disagreements.

Tensions between NATO allies Turkey and Greece over maritime boundaries have rekindled since August, when Turkey dispatched a a seismic survey vessel to a disputed area. Ankara has also sent a drill ship to a position off the coast of ethnically split Cyprus. The attempt to stake rival claims has also brought other players into the fray; Turkey and Libya agreed on sea boundaries last year, a pact which Athens says infringes its continental shelf.

This year Greece signed a deal outlining a maritime boundary with Egypt, infuriating Turkey which says it encroaches on its territory. Greece, Egypt and Cyprus hold regular summits to further regional cooperation. Sisi described the tripartite cooperation mechanism as 'unique'.

The accords defining maritime borders, Sisi said, reflected the will to benefit from 'wealth available, especially promising oil and gas reserves'. "We agreed on the need to address those escalatory policies that destabilise the region, and the need to coordinate with international partners to take appropriate measures to maintain regional security requirements," Sisi said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German cabinet rules mean members don't have to quarantine - govt spokesman

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, took part in a cabinet meeting earlier in the day but other ministers do not need to go into quarantine, a government spokesman said. Hygiene...

Cycling-O'Connor takes Giro 17th stage as top contenders stay quiet

Australian Ben OConnor won the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia, a 203-km mountain trek from Bassano del Grappa, as Joao Almeida retained the overall lead at the end of a quiet day for the top contenders on Wednesday.OConnor gave the NTT team...

Trump tends to his electoral map, Biden eyes Obama boost

President Donald Trump is hopping from one must-win stop on the electoral map to the next in the leadup to a final presidential debate that may be his last, best chance to alter the trajectory of the 2020 campaign. As Democrat Joe Biden hol...

Union Cabinet approves order modifying Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the adoption of a Home Ministry order modifying the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, that will strengthen local bodies by completing the three-tier power structure that will be directly ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020