Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fake TRP scam: Names of two more channels crop up during probe

The names of two more TV channels have surfaced during the investigation of alleged fake Television Rating Points (TRP) scam, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:09 IST
Fake TRP scam: Names of two more channels crop up during probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The names of two more TV channels have surfaced during the investigation of alleged fake Television Rating Points (TRP) scam, police said on Wednesday. While one is a news channel, the other one is an entertainment channel, the official said.

"During the investigation, it came to light that these two channels were also involved in fixing the TRP by paying money to households for watching them," he said. "While investigating the fake TRP racket, the police have added fresh sections of IPC, including 174, 179, 201, 204," he said.

According to the official, the police had earlier registered an offence under section 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120(B), 34 of IPC in the case, he said adding the crime branch submitted the letter to the court about adding new sections. Earlier three channels, including Republic TV, was found allegedly involved in the TRP racket.

Meanwhile, the probe team on Wednesday once again recorded statements of Republic TV CFO S Sundaram and executive editor Niranjan Narayanswami, he said. The alleged fake TRP scam came to light when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint with the police through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain channels were rigging TRP numbers to lure advertisers.

It was alleged that some families at whose houses meters for collecting data of viewership were installed were being bribed to tune into a particular channel.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Biden presidency could cut slow path to resumed Iran, Venezuela oil exports

Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Bidens promised return to diplomacy with OPEC-members Iran and Venezuela could cut a path for a return of their oil exports should he win, but not before many months at least of verifications, talks ...

Thai protesters march in show of strength against government

Student-led protesters in Thailand defiantly marched to the streets near the prime ministers office on Wednesday night, repeating their demand that he step down even as he urged them to let Parliament deal with their calls for democratic re...

Rape accused flees with cop's pistol, gets shot and arrested in Greater Noida

A rape acused man allegedly tried to escape after snatching a pistol from a policeman in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Wednesday but was arrested again following a brief exchange of fire, officials said. The accused was arrested by a team...

Kenyan documentary spotlights activist torn between family and the struggle

Kenyan documentary Softie opens in 2013 with Njeri Mwangi standing in a doorway, light illuminating a sleepy toddler on her hip as her husband Boniface sieves buckets of clotted blood outside.The next day, he dumps the blood and coaxes a he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020