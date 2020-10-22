Left Menu
Delhi: Men posing as sales tax officers drive away with van carrying dry fruits

According to police, the incident took place on Monday at around 8.30 pm in central Delhi's Tilak Marg area. Three to four accused, who impersonated government officials, got in and took control of the van. After driving for some distance, the driver of the van was abandoned at Ghazipur flyover near the Delhi-Ghaziabad border while the accused drove away with the vehicle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 00:58 IST
Unidentified men posing as sales tax officers drove away with a van carrying dry fruits after asking its driver to stop for checking in the heart of the national capital, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place on Monday at around 8.30 pm in central Delhi's Tilak Marg area.

Three to four accused, who impersonated government officials, got in and took control of the van. After driving for some distance, the driver of the van was abandoned at Ghazipur flyover near the Delhi-Ghaziabad border while the accused drove away with the vehicle. An FIR under relevant sections has been registered at the Tilak Marg Police Station and investigation is being carried out, police said.

Multiple teams have been formed to examine the CCTV footage, analyse CDRs and develop intelligence to nab the accused, they said.

