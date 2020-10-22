Left Menu
Kenya: Nairobi court issues arrest warrant against governor Kingi

Updated: 22-10-2020 09:45 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@governorkingi)

A warrant has been issued by a Nairobi court on October 21 to arrest Kilifi Governor, Amason Jeffah Kingi, according to a new report by Kenyans.co.ke.

The warrant of arrest was issued after Amason Jeffah Kingi has failed to appear in court in a case where four men allegedly attempted to extort him Ksh30m.

The case pitting the four suspects, George Ngugi, Abdul Aziz Alim, Moses Musee Maluki, and Noah Akala Aduwo, was to be heard on October 21, but the failure of Governor Kingi and the other witnesses to appear in court left the case at a standstill. According to reports, the perpetrators carried out their operations at the Gracia Hotel in Kilimani in June 2018.

The four suspects, who are Mombasa traders, allegedly posed as detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to extort county government officials. They denied the charges presented in court.

The court also issued arrest warrants on the other witnesses who are to be presented before the court on Thursday for further direction.

The latest warrant adds on to the legal troubles that the Kilifi Governor is facing.

In May this year, EACC confirmed that it was investigating Kingi over procurement anomalies in the setting up of the COVID-19 medical complex in Kilifi County.

