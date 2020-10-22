Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says 19 yrs in Afghanistan enough

The US has had enough of 19 years in Afghanistan, President Donald Trump has said, reiterating that American troops are coming back from the war-torn country. They are right but we are all coming home, they are all coming home,” Trump said. Early this month, Trump announced that he will bring all troops back from Afghanistan by year end.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:15 IST
Trump says 19 yrs in Afghanistan enough
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The US has had enough of 19 years in Afghanistan, President Donald Trump has said, reiterating that American troops are coming back from the war-torn country. Trump has repeatedly said that he would bring home all the US troops from "endless wars". It was also one of the promises he made during his 2016 Presidential campaign.

Last month, he said that the United States will reduce the number of its troops in Afghanistan to 4,000 in a very short period of time. "We never had anything like it -- and sacrificing American blood and treasure in endless foreign wars in countries that you've never even heard of. And they're all coming back. You know that, right? I hope nobody objects," Trump told his supporters on Wednesday at an election rally in Gastonia, in the battleground state of North Carolina.

"I think 19 years in Afghanistan is enough, wouldn't you say? We're like a police force over there. We have the greatest soldiers in the world, but over there we're like a police force. 19 years is enough," he said. "You think it's easy getting out with all the military-industrial complex, right? The military -- beware the military-industrial complex. They are right but we are all coming home, they are all coming home," Trump said.

Early this month, Trump announced that he will bring all troops back from Afghanistan by year end. The Pentagon had expressed surprise over it, while the Taliban had welcomed the move. The US and the Taliban signed a landmark deal in Doha on February 29 to bring lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home from America's longest war.

Under the US-Taliban pact signed in Doha, the US has agreed to reduce its troops in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 8,600 in the next 130 days and withdraw all its soldiers in 14 months.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta board to meet this week to consider dividend

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said its board will meet this week to consider and approve the first interim dividend for the current financial year. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity s...

Authorities investigate fatal shooting of Black teen by cop

Illinois State Police are investigating after a suburban Chicago police officer fatally shot a Black teenager who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled in reverse toward an officer, authorities said Wednesday. Authorities havent identifi...

JK Tyre Q2 net dips 35 pc at Rs 110 cr

JK Tyre Industries on Wednesday reported a 34.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 109.68 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 167.7 crore in the July-September period of prev...

Aurobindo Pharma arm's New Jersey unit gets warning letter from USFDA

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma Thursday said its step-down subsidiary has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its unit in New Jersey, US. AuroLife Pharma, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, has received a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020