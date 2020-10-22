Left Menu
IS module case: special court extends to Nov 2 judicial custody of Muhammad Polakkani

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Thursday extended to November 2 the judicial custody of accused Muhammad Polakkani in connection with the Kanakamala Islamic State module case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-10-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Thursday extended to November 2 the judicial custody of accused Muhammad Polakkani in connection with the Kanakamala Islamic State module case. Polakkani, a native of Kannur, was arrested by the NIA after being deported from Georgia on September 19. He had been working in Georgia for the last several years.

According to officials, Polakkani had used different names in online group chats in which they planned their operations. His real identity was traced by the NIA last year, after which a lookout notice was issued against him. The investigation into the case, related to a secret meeting of the IS module named Ansarul Khilafa at Kanakamala in Kannur in 2016, had reportedly revealed that the group was planning to target prominent persons and foreigners on their visit to India. (ANI)

