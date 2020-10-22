Left Menu
Development News Edition

China extends deal with Vatican on bishops by two years

China and the Vatican have decided to extend a deal on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops in China by another two years, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday. The accord gives the pope the final say over the appointment of Chinese bishops, while the Chinese government allows all of them, including those hailing from a state-backed Church, to recognise the pope's authority.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:13 IST
China extends deal with Vatican on bishops by two years

China and the Vatican have decided to extend a deal on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops in China by another two years, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The accord gives the pope the final say over the appointment of Chinese bishops, while the Chinese government allows all of them, including those hailing from a state-backed Church, to recognise the pope's authority. Signed two years ago, the original deal was to expire on Thursday. The U.S. State Department and conservative Catholics say the Vatican has sold out to the communist government by agreeing the deal, especially at a time when they say religious freedom is coming under attack by the Chinese government.

"The two sides will continue to keep in close communication and consultation, and continue to push forward the process of improving relations," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing. Chinese-claimed Taiwan, which maintains formal diplomatic relations with the Vatican, has long been nervous that eventually the Vatican will abandon it and switch ties to Beijing.

However, the Vatican Secretary of State said on Wednesday that talk of diplomatic relations was premature. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said that according to its information, the Vatican and China did not re-sign the agreement, but "reached a tacit understanding to extend the original agreement for another two years and maintain its experimental nature to evaluate the results".

The Vatican has publicly stated on numerous occasions that the provisional agreement with China only deals with pastoral issues and does not touch upon diplomatic or political matters, the ministry added. "Taiwan will continue to advance cooperation with the Holy See and the Catholic Church to jointly safeguard the core values of religious freedom and support those who are persecuted for their faith," it said.

The Vatican is Taiwan's sole European ally. Only 15 countries have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, mostly small and developing countries in Latin America and the Pacific.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Enterprising Sassuolo could spend the weekend top of Serie A

Modest Sassuolo, a team that have spent most of their history in the lower and amateur levels of Italian football, will spend at least 72 hours top of Serie A if they can beat Torino on Friday. Seen by some as the new Atalanta thanks to the...

U.S. Senate panel begins meeting to advance Trump Supreme Court pick; Democrats boycott

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee began its meeting on Thursday to vote on President Donald Trumps nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime U.S. Supreme Court post, with Democrats boycotting the proceedings after fierc...

Only BJP has fulfilled Chaudhary Charan Singh's dream for western UP: Yogi Adityanath

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has fulfilled the dream that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday. The dream that Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for...

Dr Saman Habib elected as fellow of Indian National Science Academy

Dr Saman Habib, Chief Scientist and Professor AcSIR in Molecular Biology Division, CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow brought the laurels to the Institute again through her outstanding work for understanding the malaria parasite. She is elected a fellow of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020