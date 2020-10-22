Gunfire heard in Ikoyi neighbourhood of Nigeria's Lagos - witness

Gunfire heard in Ikoyi neighbourhood of Nigeria's Lagos - witnessReuters | Lagos | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:48 IST
Gunshots rang out in the affluent Ikoyi neighbourhood of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Thursday, a witness told Reuters.
The witness also said smoke was rising from the direction of Ikoyi correctional facility, a prison.
Lagos is under a 24-hour curfew following unrest related to anti-police-brutality protests. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
