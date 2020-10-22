Bengaluru's Sankey tank filled to brim after 12 years, Dy CM offers 'bagina' pooja

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday offered the 'bagina' pooja at the Sankey tank in Bengaluru which was filled to the brim after 12 years. The pooja for the water goddess 'Gange' took place at 9:30 am and he wished for the retention of its greenery and beauty forever.

"The very fact that the tank is filled to the brim has brought cheer to the people of Malleshwaram and surrounding localities. It is a pleasure to worship and offer 'bagina' to goddess Gange on this auspicious occasion," he said. He further informed that in the future, the water which falls on the city in the form of rain will not be allowed to go waste as soak pits will be built across the city and the water filling capacity of the tanks will be enhanced.

The Deputy CM had earlier taken steps to make sure that the water which falls in the catchment area reaches the tank and initiated measures to de-silt the adjoining canals. After offering 'bagina', Narayana inspected the ongoing works at the Sankey tank. He also went for a walk alongside the lake. Ranganatha, Sankey Walker's Association president, Mohan Krishna, Chief Engineer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Chidananda, and Sumangala, Ex-Corporator, among several others also joined him in the pooja. (ANI)