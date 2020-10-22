Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensuring comprehensive disengagement is "immediate task": India on border standoff with China

A joint press statement by the two armies after their seventh round of talks said that both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement "as early as possible". India has all along been maintaining that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:20 IST
Ensuring comprehensive disengagement is "immediate task": India on border standoff with China
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

India on Thursday said that ensuring a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas in eastern Ladakh is the "immediate task", remarks that came ahead of another round of military talks with China on the border standoff. Though the date for the eighth round of military talks is yet to be firmed up, it is expected to take place by the first half of next week.

"The immediate task is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas," said the spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) Anurag Srivastava. He was replying to questions at a media briefing on the status of talks between India and China on the over five-month-long standoff along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The spokesperson said both sides are engaged in talks to peacefully resolve border issues. "As you are aware, India and China continue to have discussions through both diplomatic and military channels to peacefully resolve the issues along the LAC in India-China border areas," he said.

"This is in keeping with the agreement reached between the two foreign ministers during their meeting in Moscow on September 10," he added. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks in Moscow on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) summit where they arrived at a five-point agreement to defuse the situation in eastern Ladakh.

The pact included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC. At the media briefing, Srivastava also referred to the last round of diplomatic parleys between India and China on September 30 and the seventh round of military talks on October 12.

"The two sides have reiterated their desire to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible," he said. A joint press statement by the two armies after their seventh round of talks said that both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement "as early as possible".

India has all along been maintaining that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region. Following the sixth round of military talks, the two sides announced a slew of decisions including not to send more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Time running short, UK and EU get back down to Brexit business

With time fast running out, Britain and the European Union were starting intensified daily talks on Thursday in a final push for a deal to protect billions of dollars of post-Brexit trade. Though Prime Minister Boris Johnson halted negotiat...

12 more COVID-19 deaths, 617 new cases reported in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 4,072 on Thursday with 12 more fatalities, while 617 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,29,693, according to a medical bulletin. Three deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, two each from Moh...

Haryana initiates process to omit word 'Punjab' from its laws

Nearly 55 years after it was carved out as a separate state, Haryana has initiated the process to omit the word Punjab from its laws. The state government has constituted a committee to remove Punjab from nearly 237 Acts on the initiative o...

IPL 13: Tried not to be too predictable, says SRH all-rounder Holder

It took a few lusty blows from Jofra Archer to help Rajasthan Royals finish on 1546 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. But the star of the first session was definitely SRH a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020