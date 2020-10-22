Left Menu
T- 55 tank installed in office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers) in Pune

An Army war trophy--a T-55 tank--was installed on the premises of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers) here which reflected the close link between the Army and Defence Accounts Department.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:41 IST
Army War Trophy - "T-55 Tank" was installed here on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

An Army war trophy--a T-55 tank--was installed on the premises of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers) here which reflected the close link between the Army and Defence Accounts Department. It was virtually inaugurated by Sanjiv Mittal, the Controller General of Defence Accounts. "The T-55 tank on the premises of PCDA(O) reflects the synergy between the Army and Defence Accounts Department," said Mittal.

"Sanjiv Mittal praised the organisation in carrying out its responsibilities which was being aptly recognised by the Army Authorities by conferring commendation of Chief of the Army Staff to three officers of PCDA (O) and other officers of the Defence Accounts Department," a release by the Ministry of Defence stated. Dr Nirupama Kajla, Indian Defence Accounts Service, PCDA (O) thanked the Army Authorities and assured that the PCDA(O) office will remain committed to provide quality service to the Army officers.

She said that the installation of the T-55 tank on the premises of PCDA (O) is a matter of great pride for the officials of the PCDA(O). It will boost our morale and keep motivating us to continue performing our duties efficiently. She emphasised on the effort put in by the staff and officers of PCDA (O) to ensure that the monthly pay and allowances and the retirement dues of the retiring officers are remitted on time even during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. (ANI)

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya's COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized.

Guinea's elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

