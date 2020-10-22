Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU imposes sanctions on Russian military intelligence chief

Kostyukov, head of the GRU's general staff, was responsible for targeting the German parliament's information system, the Official Journal said. Badin is accused of being part of the hacker group known as APT 28, or Fancy Bear, which the United States has also accused of targeting the U.S. Democratic Party during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:28 IST
EU imposes sanctions on Russian military intelligence chief
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union imposed sanctions on the head of Russia's military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov, and another Russian on Thursday, accusing them of stealing Angela Merkel's emails in a 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament. Russia in May denied the accusations as a "hackneyed story" and said the EU lacked evidence.

The sanctions on the head of the GRU military intelligence agency follow similar asset freezes and travel bans imposed last week on officials close to President Vladimir Putin in response to the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The new measures were disclosed the EU's Official Journal. In addition to Kostyukov, they target Dmitry Badin, accused of being the hacker who orchestrated the attack, as well as the so-called 85th Main Centre, or Centre 85, the GRU unit used to carry it out, also known as the GRU Special Services division.

"A significant amount of data was stolen and email accounts of several MPs as well as of Chancellor Angela Merkel were affected," the Official Journal said of the attack, which targeted Merkel's constituency office. Kostyukov, head of the GRU's general staff, was responsible for targeting the German parliament's information system, the Official Journal said.

Badin is accused of being part of the hacker group known as APT 28, or Fancy Bear, which the United States has also accused of targeting the U.S. Democratic Party during the 2016 presidential election campaign. The new sanctions and the earlier ones imposed over Navalny mark a hardening of the EU's response to what it views as Russian attempts to destabilise the bloc's democracies. Navalny has been recuperating in Germany from what Berlin says was poisoning with a banned nerve agent in Siberia.

The Russian government has denied previous allegations of hacking abroad, including U.S. accusations it was responsible for leaking emails of Democrats in 2016 as part of an effort to help Donald Trump win the U.S. presidential election. Western countries have accused Russia's military intelligence agency of running a global hacking campaign, targeting institutions from sports anti-doping bodies to a nuclear power company and the chemical weapons watchdog OPCW.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Pandey, Shankar propel SRH to easy eight-wicket win over RR

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played unbeaten knocks of 83 and 52 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. With th...

Lankan fishing boat with six crew held in Indian waters: Coast Guard

Six Sri Lankan fishermen weredetained by the Coast Guard while fishing in Indianterritorial waters, the maritime agency said on ThursdayIt has also impounded the fishing boat, the Coast Guardsaid, adding the crew were being brought to Karai...

History-sheeter killed by friend

A history-sheeter was allegedly stoned to death by his friend in Nagpur city on Thursday, police said. The accused, Rakesh Patel, was arrested within hours of the incident, he said.The deceased was identified as Shailesh Deshbhratar. He was...

Polish LGBT activists see hope in pope's support for same-sex civil union

Polish LGBT activists and opposition politicians said they were hopeful that there would be a new opening to discuss gay rights in Poland after Pope Francis said same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws. LGBT rights have bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020