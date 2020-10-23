Robbers attempt to break ATM

Police have registered an FIR against two unidentified robbers who attempted to break an ATM machine and steal cash in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said. The ATM centre is located at Saipras locality in suburban Mulund, he said.

According to the official, local residents noticed two people engaged in suspicious activity inside the ATM centre. They caught hold of the duo but they managed to escape before the police arrived, he said.

However, mobile phone of one of the robbers was recovered from the spot by the police, the official said, adding a case has been registered.