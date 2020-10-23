Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Odisha govt asks districts to ensure preparedness ahead of festive, winter season

Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha has asked the district administrations and health authorities in the state to make adequate preparedness amid COVID-19 during the ensuing festive and winter season.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 12:32 IST
COVID-19: Odisha govt asks districts to ensure preparedness ahead of festive, winter season
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha has asked the district administrations and health authorities in the state to make adequate preparedness amid COVID-19 during the ensuing festive and winter season. In a letter to district authorities, Secretary Health and Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra stated, "As experts have warned that in view of the approaching festive and winter season, the resurgence of COVID-19 can not be ruled out."

Based upon the evidence of the second wave in many western European countries where winter has started as well as the surge of positive cases in Kerala after Onam festival, we should avoid any complacency about the decline in the number of new cases and keep up our efforts to contain the Pandemic, Mohapatra stated. "Due to the upcoming festival season and the present unlock situation it is important to re-emphasise amongst the people the importance of following the COVID guidelines, through an intensive and focused campaigning strategy," Mohapatra said.

Reiterating the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik address of October 20th, Mohapatra asked the authorities to fine-tune the preparedness of their District/Corporate Limit for management of COVID-19, gear up the IEC campaign on a mission mode to ensure the following of COVID appropriate behaviour by all and strict enforcement of the Guidelines, As any relaxation in the enforcement of health norms will have serious implications. CM Patnaik in his address on October 20th appealed to people to not to be complacent over the declining positivity rate and to avoid crowded places during the festival season. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's air quality worsens, 10 monitoring stations enter 'severe' zone

Delhis air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording severe levels of pollution, according to authorities. The air quality index AQI on Friday was recorded at 374 as compared to 302 on the p...

Paris airports cut traffic outlook on COVID second wave

Aeroports de Paris, operator of the French capitals main airports, cut its full-year passenger traffic outlook on Friday as a second wave of COVID-19 infections gathers pace. Traffic at Charles de Gaulle and Orly will fall 65-70 rather than...

Arjun Kapoor's food venture empowers 1000 people across the country to become entrepreneurs

Actor Arjun Kapoor had invested in an emerging food delivery start-up, FoodCloud, with the aim to improve gender parity. Arjun seems to have pivoted towards empowering as many people as possible to be self-reliant during the coronavirus pan...

Barclays lifts FTSE 100 as lockdown worries weigh

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday after Barclays posted an upbeat quarterly profit and data showed British retail sales grew in September, although gains were capped by concerns over new coronavirus restrictions across England. The blue-chip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020