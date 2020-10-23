Cook sexually harasses, kills trans woman running restaurant

Coimbatore, Oct 23 (PTI): A cook in a restaurant run by a trans woman (59) was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his employer and dumping the body in a drum here, police said. The cook Rajesh (23) alleged sexually harassed the trans woman Sangeetha (59) who warned him of going to the police if he continued to indulge in such harassment, they said.

This made the cook angry and he killed the trans woman by slitting the throat and dumping the body, the police said. The body of Sangeetha with injuries was found in the drum on Wednesday following complaints of a foul smell, they said.

Investigations led to the arrest of Rajesh on Thursday. He had also stolen Rs 20,000 from Sangeetha's house after the crime, the police said.

Sangeetha had opened 'Trans Kitchen', a restaurant, in the city a month ago and Rajesh was employed as the cook..