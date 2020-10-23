Left Menu
UK trade minister says 'real progress' made in Brexit talks

"We want to get a good deal with the EU, a deal like they have with Canada, which we think is perfectly reasonable."

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:55 IST

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain and the European Union have made real progress in Brexit trade talks and a deal is possible but if the bloc does not come to an agreement then Britain will leave without a deal, Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday.

"We're in intense negotiations with the EU - we've made real progress," Truss said. "We want to get a good deal with the EU, a deal like they have with Canada, which we think is perfectly reasonable."

"We're making good progress on the negotiations," Truss said. "But if the EU aren't prepared to do a deal that allows the UK to retain its sovereignty, then we will go to Australia style terms, and I think that's perfectly reasonable."

